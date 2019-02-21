NWR drops rates by 75% 

WINDHOEK - With the current prevailing economic conditions, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is once again offering a 75 percent discount at its establishments during the month of March. Over the past four years, NWR has offered this discount as a way of providing individuals from all walks of life the opportunity to visit its resorts.

Thus, the discount has ensured that places such as Sossus Dune Lodge cost as little as N$575 per person sharing, while its luxury river cabins at Popa Falls go for as low as N$375 per person sharing and its Dolomite Resort located inside the Etosha National Park costs N$515 per person sharing.

“Therefore, if you have been postponing the need to travel due to the economic conditions, we hope that this offer motivates you to at least treat yourself and visit one of our resorts. Equally, as an organisation, we have kept this tradition going as our way of saying thank you to the nation for all the support they have given us,” says Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, NWR corporate communications and online media manager.

The discount will be running at all NWR facilities spread across Namibia excluding Hardap (Dormitory), Khorixas (Single rooms & Bush chalet A), Terrace Bay, Shark Island and its miles. The rates are bed only – no breakfast is included. Bookings can be made as of today.



