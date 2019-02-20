NWR embraces changing tourism landscape

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has for the past few years focused its efforts on offering the domestic and international markets the only opportunity to stay within Namibia’s national parks. Over time, this has provided guests with the chance to enjoy an early morning game drive or experience a breath-taking sunset at Sossusvlei.

However, due to the changing landscape and the unique needs of its guests, NWR has had to relook how it differentiates itself and its product offering from its competitors. This has resulted in NWR strengthening its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) and Tour Planning department with the aim of being able to offer tailor-made products for guests to provide an exclusive experience.

Quite recently its Gross Barmen resort played host to the 13th International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) African Rhino Specialist Group, while its Duwisib Castle and Hardap resort have played host to some unique wedding themes. In addition to this, the MICE department has hosted different tours such as the Tshwane Legend Bikers Club Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) tour that saw over 50 bikers and jeep drivers touring Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe in 10 days. Equally, late last year the department organised an incentive for the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, which saw over 70 delegates from the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) enjoying the exclusive offerings at its Gross Barmen resort.

“I must say that our incentives have become very popular with most companies. For instance, last year we hosted the Namibia Light Tackle Boat Angling Association at our Hardap resort for their angling competition. At the same time, we have had some companies requesting for team building exercises aimed at boosting the morale of their teams.

This has provided us with an opportunity to showcase our other abilities away from what we have become known for as a company. I, therefore, urge everyone to try us out to enjoy something different,” says Esther Ndilula, NWR MICE and Tour Planning manager.

