NWR launches NamLeisure Corporate card

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has grown its NamLeisure offering by introducing a NamLeisure Corporate card.

It is aimed at giving companies a discount on their meetings, incentives, conferences and events at any of its establishments that are spread across the country.

Considering the high impact that Covid-19 has had on business, NWR saw the need to introduce a product that would be able to assist companies as they map their way forward post Covid-19. “Over the years, we have been receiving requests from companies to make use of our facilities for different purposes. After holding some consultative engagements, we saw the opportunity to create a NamLeisure Corporate card. Companies will be spoilt for choice across a variety of our various resorts. I am, therefore, encouraging companies to get the card to enjoy its great benefits, be it for their meetings, incentives, conferences, events or team-building exercises,” says Esther Ndilula, NWR’s tour planning manager.

Epson Kasuto, NWR Chief Marketing Officer, added that, “with a 50% discount on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities, our wish is that companies take advantage of this card to make use of our facilities throughout Namibia at a discounted rate.” The NamLeisure Family already consists of a NamLeisure Student card that costs N$150.00. In contrast, the NamLeisure Solo for a single person costs N$250.00, additionally, the NamLeisure Plus for two people costs N$400.00 and a NamLeisure Family aimed at families composed of two adults and two children aged 13 -17 costs N$700.00. All of these cards are renewable yearly at the cost price while the corporate card will cost N$3000.00 and will be renewable every three years.



