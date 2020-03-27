NWR offers isolation facility for suspected Covid-19 cases Staff Reporter Business Khomas

When Namibia recorded its first case of corona on 14 March 2020, President Hage Geingob put measures in place to safeguard the lives of the Namibian citizens. However, on 24 March 2020, Namibia had seven confirmed cases of Covid-19. With this increase, Geingob further announced measures aimed at curbing the rise of incidences within the country. In this regard, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), a State-Owned Enterprise, has come to aid the government in its hour of need.

“With the reduction in tourist arrivals into the country and the seemingly increasing need for isolation facilities for Namibians, who will require clean and well-equipped isolation facilities, we saw it necessary to offer one of our facilities to be utilised by the government. With the Hardap resort being close to the Mariental Hospital, from where medical services can easily be provided, we believe the 54 rooms with 220 beds, ranging from dormitory rooms to family chalets of self-catering facilities, would provide the necessary isolation environment needed,” said NWR acting Managing Director Matthias Ngwangwama.

“This measure is aimed at assisting the government in these trying times. We believe each corporate citizen should play its part to reduce the further spread of the virus. After the virus has been brought under control, NWR will thoroughly sanitise the facility and acquire approval from the Ministry of Health and Social Services before it is re-opened to the public,” said Mufaro Nesongano, NWR corporate communications, online media and sponsorships manager.



