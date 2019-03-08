NWR showcases its latest activities at ITB Berlin

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is currently participating at ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) which is the leading tourism fair in the world. ITB allows NWR to present its latest offering at the world’s largest fair in addition to affording it with a platform to gain insight at the emerging trends within the tourism industry. The fair runs from 6 to 10 March 2019.

This year, NWR joins over 30 other Namibian companies as well as the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta in showcasing what Namibia has to offer. “The Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) who are responsible for marketing Namibia as a travel destination must be commended for the excellent work, they have done this year. They by far exceeded all our expectations and ensured that we could leave our mark. I believe that by the end of the fair we will leave with a considerable amount of business,” says Zelna Hengari, NWR Managing Director.

Lastly, Hengari is of the view that, “since Germany contributes to the bulk of European travellers to Namibia. It is a must for Namibia to never miss an opportunity to make further inroads into the market. For instance, 97 056 Germans visited Namibia for holiday purposes in 2017.”

