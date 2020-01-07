Nyambe could be back for Rovers this weekend…as he battles hamstring injury Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s young international defender Ryan Nyambe is well on the mend and on the rim of brushing off a niggling hamstring injury, which saw him limp off during Blackburn Rovers 0-0 draw against Wigan Athletic on 23 December.

According to renowned English broadsheet, the Lancashire Telegraph, the 22-year-old Namibian versatile defender has over the past couple of weeks made good progress on the rehabilitation of his hamstring injury and continues to respond well to light training with the club’s physios.

The Lancashire Telegraph quoted Rovers gaffer Tony Mowbray saying he was closely monitoring Nyambe’s recovery and overall progress, as he might be considered for this coming weekend’s English Championship clash against Preston.

Rovers are currently stationed 13th on the log and have recorded two defeats, two draws and one win from their last five outings in the highly competitive English Championship, which is that country’s second biggest football league behind the English Premiership.

Mowbray is hopeful that Nyambe will come through this week’s training to put himself in contention for a starting lineup spot against Preston on Saturday.

“I don’t know at this moment; let’s wait and see. He’s done some light stuff on the training pitches with the physios. He will pick that up [this week], and if he gets through that, then let’s hope so,” the Lancashire Telegraph quoted the manager saying of Nyambe.

The England-based Nyambe has so far made four appearances for Namibia since committing his international career to the Brave Warriors, with three appearances coming at last year’s African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt, and his fourth and last appearance against Chad on home turf at the Sam Nujoma Stadium during the group stage qualifiers of the 2021 Afcon.

Nyambe turned professional with Blackburn Rovers in July 2015 and went on to make his first-team debut in August 2015 in the EFL Cup. In July 2017, he signed a new three-year contract with the club. In April 2019, he signed a new two-year contract with Rovers, which ends in July next year.



