Officers get slap on the wrist for Ndama massacre

RUNDU – Rundu police officers who have been under investigation for alleged negligence leading to the merciless massacre of five people by a relative member in July were fined N$1500 each.

The officers, who claimed they did not have transport when one of the eventual victims visited the police station two times to report violent behaviours of the killer, were found guilty in a departmental hearing.

Former Rundu police station commander, Chief Inspector Andreas Mushongo, who has since been shifted to work in the administration subdivision at the police regional headquarters in Kavango East, and duty officer Chief Inspector Eberhard Muyambo, were both found guilty of negligence.

“I confirm that action has been taken as the case involving the two senior officers (chief inspectors) was completed. The two officers were found guilty of negligence and were fined N$1500. Note they were not criminally charged,” said police PRO Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

However Shikwambi says the penalty is still subjected to review and commissioning.

According to Shikwambi, proceedings are still on against junior officers involved in the matter.

“It’s a gradual process. It may go through to next week,” Shikwambi noted.





2018-11-23 09:19:32 1 months ago