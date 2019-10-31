Ohangwena drought-affected feel left out Staff Reporter National Khomas

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - Some residents of Ohangwena region particularly in the Ondobe constituency are crying in unison saying drought remains a challenge in their communities despite the drought relief programme in place.

They are saying the drought relief food being distributed only benefits some people while others are being left out.

Some communities who preferred anonymity revealed to this reporter the drought in their area remains a concern, as the drought relief programme in the region does not cater for everyone.

The drought is due to consecutive poor rainfall which resulted in poor harvests in many parts of Namibia.

Communities usually depend on their mahangu fields for food and generation of income and they described the current drought situation as unbearable as hunger affects people as well as animals.

Ondobe constituency councillor Mandume Pohamba told New Era the drought relief was not meant for everybody, as there are criteria in place to guide the operation and distributions of such food.

He added that each eligible household receives 1x20kg bag of mahangu, 1x12 kg bag of maize meal, 4x tins fish and 1x 750 ml bottle of cooking oil.

Pohamba also said his office received 912 bags of food for the three months of June, July and August for distribution to the needy.

He added that Ondobe constituency alone has a population of 24 000 people as per the 2011 census and the food his office received would not even cater for half of the constituency population.

Pohamba also noted the drought situation is managed and administered at regional level, whereas at the constituency level, his office only facilitates the process of identifying the affected people through headmen/women who further assist on identifying distribution points in the constituency.

He said drought affected people are identified before his office can register them as drought relief beneficiaries.

‘’In Ohangwena region, drought relief food is distributed directly from the regional warehouse to beneficiaries through village drought committees,’’ Pohamba remarked.

He said the food and the fodder being distributed is a drought coping mechanism.

Pohamba further urged communities in his constituency to seek relevant assistance through his office and get assisted where possible.

