Ohangwena’s mother-to-child HIV transmission down to 1% Nuusita Ashipala National Ohangwena

ONGWEDIVA - The Ohangwena region has made good strides in preventing HIV mother-to-child transmission with recent reports indicating that 99% of the babies born to HIV-positive mothers have tested negative.

“Our efforts to fight these diseases are not in vain as we have recorded positive successes, especially with prevention measures. HIV/AIDS and TB awareness campaigns, enforcement of mother-to-child HIV/AIDS transmission prevention measures,” said governor Walde Ndevashiya.

Ndevashiya announced this during his maiden state of the region address recently.

Ohangwena health director John Hango said progress made to fight the pandemic in the region is commendable although much still needs to be done.

He said one of the commendable issues the region has taken note of is that HIV/AIDS patients are responding to treatment.

Furthermore, the governor also reported that male circumcision has increased by 1.5% in the region.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), male circumcision reduces the risk of HIV infection at least by 60%.

Altogether 4 709 males were circumcised.

In addition to HIV/AIDS the governor further said the region is challenged with other diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), malaria and now Covid-19.

The health director said TB is a challenge in the region because the cases are on an increase.

“When you diagnose one person with TB there is a possibility that there are more cases at home because it is an airborne disease, hence cases are necessarily not decreasing,” said Hango.

It is not yet malaria season but Hango said malaria was worse last year in comparison to recent years.

He said malaria cases were usually recorded at health facilities across the borders

“Last year we had cases from health facilities across the whole region,” said Hango.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-08-12 09:02:59 | 7 hours ago