Oil exploration firm donates big John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU - The Rundu Intermediate Hospital yesterday received medical equipment worth over N$850 000 from Recon Africa, an oil exploration firm that will soon start with exploration activities at Kawe village in the Kavango East region. The donation was handed over to the hospital by Recon Africa deputy general manager Yuri Martinez.

“We are here to do this contribution to Rundu Intermediate Hospital on behalf of the company. We recently contributed some food donations at the village surrounding our drilling site to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and we are here again to do a humble contribution to the hospital,” Martinez said.

Amongst the donated medical equipment were two patient monitors with vital signs, four foetal monitors, eight infusion pumps and eight diagnostic sets. “The donation of medical equipment to the Rundu Intermediate Hospital is a boost to the health delivery system,” said the Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo.

“This equipment will go a long way in improving service delivery, especially now when our health system is overloaded and stressed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this equipment cut across critical areas of care such as maternal and child health, emergency and high intensive care.”

Education director for both Kavango East and West Dr Abiola Adesina also welcomed the donation.

“I feel so happy that at this crucial moment in history we have partners who have deemed it fit, to lend a helping hand to our healthcare service delivery. Our system has been stressed by Covid-19 response activities and this donation is coming in handy to help us to strengthen our services,” he said.

“This donation will benefit the two Kavango regions and Zambezi to whom this hospital caters to as a referral hospital for this three regions,” he added. The firm got a petroleum exploration licence in January 2015 with the purpose of conducting exploration activities in the region. Their licence covers both Kavango West and Kavango East.

2020-10-09 09:57:10