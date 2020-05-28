OK Foods donates to orphanage Staff Reporter National Khomas

Shoki Kandjimi

Rundu – As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the Rundu-based OK Foods recently donated food worth N$7 000 to Hompa Shiyambi children’s home, located some 70 kilometres east of Rundu in the Ndonga-Linena constituency of the Kavango East region.

The donation came at a time when German donors halted funding to the orphanage due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is against this background that the owners decided to request donations from retailers and the general community to assist them in feeding the vulnerable children.

During the handover ceremony, Ndonga-Linena constituency councillor Petrus Kavhura welcomed the donation on behalf of the beneficiaries and applauded Kavango OK Foods for their generous gesture.

“We thank the Kavango OK Foods’ management for heeding to the president’s call of ensuring that no person dies of hunger during this pandemic. This donation will surely assist the children who are finding themselves in a difficult situation,” Kavhura said.

MD of Kavango OK Foods Jose Machado said upon receiving the request from the orphanage for the assistance they saw the need to assist the children.

Machado noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected people in various ways, especially vulnerable people.

“We see this as one of our responsibilities to participate in community projects and to extend a helping hand where there is a need. We, therefore, decided to put together a food parcel for the orphanage,” Machado said.

He further indicated that they have been assisting vulnerable groups like the visually impaired in Sauyemwa and a soup kitchen. However, the soup kitchen is closed after schools were forced to close due to the virus outbreak.

Juanita Steyn, the general manager of Kavango Community Development Foundation, which owns the Hompa Shiyambi children’s home, also expressed her sincere gratitude to the donors, saying the donation will help feed the vulnerable children at the orphanage.

