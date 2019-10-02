Okaepe praised for outstanding resource mobilisation

Kaylan Shipanga

OKAEPE - The management of Okaepe Project School in Okakarara Constituency was hailed for its continued successes, after it last Friday successfully mobilised resources worth about N$700,000 for its school development projects.

At the donations handover ceremony on Friday, the school officially opened a new N$546,000 dining hall fully funded by the Children in the Wilderness Organization. It also accepted donations of N$74,000 of ICT materials from the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), cooking equipment worth N$28,000 from FNB Pupkewitz Catering Foundation, and a medical kit valued at N$1 200 from Kavezembi Keimuine, a local community member.

The office of the Otjozondjupa Governor Otto Ipinge also donated 200 cement bags that will support the extension of the school’s dining hall.

John Khamuseb , the Special Advisor to the Otjozondjupa Regional Governor said he was amazed at the school staff’s competency and praised its principal, Samueline Tjahere for her efforts in soliciting support for various school development projects since joining as principal in 2012.

“She’s a practical example of a leader who is visionary, a person who tried to build where there was nothing,” said Khamuseb.

Khamuseb, along with regional leadership and education officials, commended the school’s staff for its lasting self-sufficiency, particularly after it successfully fundraised N$50,000 to build its own kitchen in 2017.

On her part, Tjahere commended the sponsors for their support and she urged schools in need of support to look beyond the government for assistance.

“Donors are waiting for schools to approach them. They should not just rely and wait on the government. Donors’ doors are open. Schools should meet the government halfway instead of complaining,” Tjahere said. Namcor spokesperson Utaara Hoveka said his organisation was inspired to support Okaepe again after being impressed with the hardwork of school staff and the manner in which the 10 computers they donated to the school in 2018 were maintained.

Hoveka also advised the 331 learners of Okaepe that despite their backgrounds, determination and willpower would help them to excel.

“Irrespective of the fact that you’re in rural settings, when I look at you, I see stars, parliamentarians and UN secretary generals. You are stars,” persuaded Hoveka.

Okaepe Project School sits 54 kilometrtes east of Okakarara and was established in 2002 to educate marginalised San and Herero children in the area. The school teaches students from Pre-primary to Grade seven.

*This article was submitted by Kaylan Shipanga, an Information Officer at the Otjozondjupa Region’s Ministry of Information Communication and Technology office.

