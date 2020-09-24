Okahao warns against public violence

ONGWEDIVA – The Okahao Town Council has distanced itself from a video footage that was widely circulated, purporting that the police were barring street vendors from trading at the town.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, showed a woman resisting to get into a police vehicle while onlookers who filmed the incident alleged police were barring them from selling and therefore depriving them of an income.

The video also showed a woman already sitting in the van; however, she was being instigated to get out of the van.

Town council CEO Okahao Timoteus Namwandi said the video is promoting activities of unruliness and anarchy towards the law enforcement officers in the public domain.

Namwandi said there was no operation to remove street vendors on 15 September 2020.

On the day in question, the police were allegedly conducting their normal crime prevention operation at the town.

“According to the station commander at Okahao Police Station, law enforcement officers were undertaking their normal crime prevention operation in town, whereby they detected women with suspicious movement around town,” said Namwandi.

The town council is thus condemning what it terms as an unfortunate behaviour, urging residents at the town to cooperate with the police at all times.

“This will enable the law enforcement personnel to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in our town,” said Namwandi.

In addition, Namwandi is urging the residents of Okahao from sharing inaccurate information that promotes animosity, anarchy and unnecessary public anger.

He further said incidents of such nature may also deter investors to participate in local economic development.

“Hence, criminal activities should be fought against by every citizen and peace-loving Namibians,” said Namwandi.

He, thus, called on the community to engage in lawful business activities that comply with applicable statues and local authority by-laws.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-24 09:36:16 | 12 hours ago