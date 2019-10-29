Old Mutual Namibia forks out funds to aid drought Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The overall support by Old Mutual Namibia to mitigate the impact of drought, including financial support, has brought its total contribution to N$740 000 to date.

This includes an amount of N$100 000 given in May this year towards the Namibian Farmers Drought initiative and N$155 000 to conservation efforts towards the Wild Horses of the Namib Desert initiative in June.

Recently, the investment company through its Dare to Care Disaster Relief Fund injected N$100 000 to drought-stricken farmers in addition to the N$385 000 donated to the fund in March this year.

Old Mutual Namibia’s executive: marketing, communications and customer strategy, Ndangi Katoma, said Old Mutual Namibia decided on the additional financial aid because farmers were still in severe drought. “Livestock prices have fallen sharply as input costs, especially in animal feed, continue to rise,” said Katoma.

The Dare to Care campaign is an initiative of the Agricultural Union of Namibia and the Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers Union, aimed at supporting all farmers across all regions through a subsidiary feeding scheme.

Furthermore, the executive manager of the Namibia Agricultural Union, Roelie Venter, confirmed that the fund has reached its goal by 95 percent which they are extremely delighted to announce considering the difficult economic times in the country.

“The fund has raised N$9.5 million of their N$10 million target which has enabled the subsidy of 180 000 bags of fodder sold to farmers all over Namibia,” said Venter.

Ndahafa Nghifindaka, president: Namibian Emerging Commercial Farmers Union, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the country’s commercial and communal farmers towards Old Mutual.

“The Dare to Care was initially sceptical from some sources, but all distrust faded as more farmers continuously benefited. The Dare to Care Disaster Relief Fund is the perfect epitome of a nation supporting each other in the interest of the nation to alleviate and overcome an epidemic considered a national disaster.

“May we continue to push forward and do great things every day,” she said.

