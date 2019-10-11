Old school benefit concert gave music lovers a road back in memory lane

Aletta Shikololo



WINDHOEK – They say good music doesn’t have an expiration date which was just proven by Patty’s heart foundation as they brought back good old days music last weekend.

Themed ‘Old school sounds only’ the old school benefit concert was aimed at giving back to the community through contributions to the food bank programme while at the same time celebrating Namibian old school music and paying tribute to late artists that contributed immensely to the music industry.

The concert also brought back Namibian artists who disappeared from the spotlight such as Namibia’s Otyaka queen, Tunakie and ‘Kapepo’ hitmaker Stella who still got the same stage energy like she never left.

Even after the death of Rapper ‘Catty cat’ the 061 crew, is still going strong and continue to keep his music alive through their performances, one of the songs they performed that instilled emotions among the crowd was ‘Let’s play’ which was one of his hit songs back in the days.

Like always, PDK did what they do most and blessed the crowd with their old school moves.

The concert was graced by other music giants such as King Tee Dee, Adora, Matongo family, Dnaff and many others.

Talking to Entertainment Now! President Hage Geingob’s daughter, Nangula Geingos who is also the Founder of Patty’s heart foundation was overwhelmed with excitement by the support they got from the public and sponsors saying, the event was a success.

As the main focus of the concert, the foundation is yet to find out from Shoprite and Checkers the number of food parcel they received from the tickets exchange and at a later stage to donate the parcels to the Foodbank (The programme established in 2013 by Geingob to assist needy and vulnerable community members with food rations as a way of eradicating poverty).

Even though the concert took place in a weekend full of many other events, it managed to attract a number of event-goers and music lovers and ended in a good spirit.

2019-10-11 09:27:20 15 hours ago