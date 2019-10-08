Omaheke region wins Galz & Goals Championship

WINDHOEK - The Omaheke region was Saturday crowned champion of the NFA Galz & Goals U/17 National Championship, after defeating Windhoek FC 3-1 on penalties at the NFA Technical Centre in Katutura. The initial match had ended 0-0.

The championship, which saw a total of 224 players from 14 teams hailing from 11 regions partake, is not only a football tournament but also serves as an opportunity for young girls to learn life skills and gain broader knowledge on various health topics.

The semifinals were played between Windhoek and Karasburg in Pool A, while Pool B saw Gobabis take on Keetmanshoop. Goals from Diana Kock and Aletta Kock saw Windhoek beat Karasburg 2-0, while Gobabis on the other hand booked their place in the finals thanks to a lone effort from Tjamunene Ndjavera.

Gobabis goalie Uetuu Tjohoreka scooped the goalkeeper of the tournament award while Joana Lee Simboiya from Karasburg, who scored four goals in total, walked away with the top goal scorer award.

The Albertha ‘Chicken’ Dawes Award was awarded to Windhoek midfielder Michane Vries who displayed great personal and leadership skills on and off the pitch. The Albertha Dawes Award celebrates the life of late former footballer Albertha ‘Çhicken’ Dawes, who passed away in 2015 from a brain tumor.

Chicken was a great player who carried the Galz & Goals from the tender age of eight and eventually made her mark in the women senior national team. The Dawes family received a groceries voucher worth N$1 000, which was sponsored by the NFA Galz & Goals programme.

Gobabis coach Jeraldo Eiseb won the best coach award; the Eenhana team from Ohangwena won the fair play award while the Physically Active Youth group from Katutura won the best health booth award, while Luderitz in the //Kharas region won the healthy lifestyle award.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero; the Japanese Ambassador to Namibia, Hideaki Harada; UNICEF representative to Namibia, Rachel Odede, and the chairperson of the NFA Normalisation Committee, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo.

The NFA Galz & Goals Championship has become a prestigious event that is greatly supported by key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, UNICEF, UNAIDS and FIFA.



