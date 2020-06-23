Omakange finally joins national grid Staff Reporter National Khomas

Cecilia Xavier

OMAKANGE - Nampower last week extended power to a school as well as the local community of Omakange in the Kunene region for N$21 million.

The rural electrification project was commissioned last week by energy minister Tom Alweendo. Nampower has installed about nine transformers that are benefitting the local people, including the IK Tjimuhiva Combined School. Alweendo hailed the project, saying it will largely benefit learners, local community and businesses operating in the area.

“This project really signifies the success of Omakange locality in the Ruacana constituency of the Kunene region. It also communicates government resolve and drive to bring modern, sustainable and affordable electricity to all citizens in the country and as we know electricity is one of the key drivers for our socio-economic development agenda,” Alweendo said.

He said to make electricity affordable, especially to rural communities, the government came up with the subsidy programme in 2016 to subsidise the less fortunate.

“We can only achieve a lot of things if we stand together, therefore, I am calling upon especially those in leadership positions to make sure in leading the nation going forward, we are better off when we collaborate instead of pushing personal agendas,” the minister said.

Nampower managing director Simson Haulofu said the power utility will continously explore new options and solutions to rural electrification efforts and this will include developing off-grid solutions where extension of the national grid is not avaible.

“The scope of works for the electrification of Omakange includes the supply, delivery, installition, testing and commissioning of medium to low voltage networks, including street lighting and service connection to government buildings, growth points and households within the vicinity of 500 metres,” Haulofu said.

*Cecilia Xavier works for Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Opuwo, Kunene region.

