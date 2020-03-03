Omatako expo to turn heads Staff Reporter Farmers Forum Khomas

This year’s Omatako expo looks to be bigger and even better. Attendees of the 2020 expo can be part of some outstanding educational sessions, connect with the who’s who of agriculture and learn all the latest and greatest agricultural innovations, expo coordinator Tjivii Tjombe told Farmers Forum last week.

Tjombe said the fourth edition of the six-days expo, to be held at the Omatako Expo showground from the 28 July to 2 August this year at Okandjira, will be held under the theme ‘Laying the Foundation to Serve for Prosperity’.

Okandjira is situated in the Omatako Constituency, some 39 km east of Okahandja in the Otjozondjupa region.

He said exhibitors at this year’s expo will be corporate companies, small-medium enterprises (SME’s), shows of cattle and small stock, horse marching and entertainment.

According to Tjombe, despite the prevailing drought, farmers have been able to register seven large stock and 142 small stock so far.

“The sheep consisted of four different breeds, namely: Veld/Meat master 15, Persian 12, van Rooy 25 and Damara 48. The goats were only two breeds, namely: Boer goat 33 and nine mountain goats,” said Tjombe, who is also a top Van Rooy breeder.

He said, so far, the only cattle breed that is registered to partake is the Brahman breed, with the due date for livestock registration set for 30 June this year.

“We have two judges – one for SSU, Mr P Uazeua and for LSU, Mr F Kanguatjivi – very knowledgeable judges that not only judge but will also provide lectures on how to manage livestock,” he acclaimed.

Tjombe said livestock farming remains an integral part of life for the inhabitants of the constituency, and they expect a huge turnout at the expo – which enters its fourth year.

“The challenge for last year was most farmers were spending a lot of money on stud and commercial livestock due to the droughts as compared to this year, where most parts of the country received good rain,” he said.

He said this time around, farmers will be using the expo to market their products; therefore, he urges would-be farmers to attend the expo so that they can buy rams and bulls that can produce good meat.

2020-03-03 07:38:49 | 18 hours ago