Ombudsman deputy appointed to High Court

WINDHOEK - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday announced that President Hage Geingob has appointed the current Chief of Operations at the Office of the Ombudsman, Eileen Rakow as an Acting Judge of the Windhoek High Court for the period June 25 to September 30.

Rakow served as a prosecutor, magistrate and State Advocate before taking up the position at the Ombudsman.

She holds B.Proc degree from the University of Free State and Master’s degree in Law (LL.M) from the University of South Africa respectively obtained in 1993 and 2005.

She was admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court in 2009.

It was further announced that local lawyer Orben Sibeya was appointed as an Acting Judge of the Windhoek High Court for the period July 1 to October 31. Sibeya obtained a Baccalaureus Juris (B. Juris) in 1998 and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree in 2000 from the University of Namibia. He served as a prosecutor, State Advocate and Deputy Prosecutor-General and is currently a legal practitioner in private practice.

Sibeya was admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court in 2008.

Kaijata Kangueehi has been appointed as an Acting Judge of the High Court for the period July 1 to November 9, it was also announced.

Kangueehi served as a prosecutor in 1998 and is currently a legal practitioner in private practice.

He was admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court in 2004 after he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and a postgraduate Diploma in Tax Law from the University of Cape Town in 1997 and 2002 respectively.

All the candidates are Namibian citizens.

The commission further announced the extensions of the appointments of Acting Judge Petrus Unengu and Claudia Claasen effective from July 1 to December 31.

The Judicial Service Commission congratulates the Acting Judges on their appointments and wishes them well in the execution of their onerous tasks.

2019-06-21 09:59:24 15 hours ago