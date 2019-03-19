Omeya Bowls Club finds greener pastures

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - It was a historic weekend for bowls in Namibia when the opening games were played in the national league at Omeya Bowls Club between the hosts and the visiting Rossmund Bowling Club.



In spite of the excitement about the situation for the hosts, Omeya had no answer to Rossmund’s attack and could only manage one win out of four.



Towards the end of 2017, Windhoek Country Club Bowls (WCC) was given notice by the main club and requested to move out with one of the reasons that the feeder road for the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino and the Golf estate was designed to go through the two existing bowling greens.



Members of the WCC decided not to split up and join other clubs but rather to stick together and approached the other three clubs in Windhoek for permission to use their greens.



After much back and forth discussions with the Namibia Bowling Association (NBC) they were eventually granted permission to affiliate as Omeya Bowls Club, and Trans Namib Bowling Club agreed for them to use their greens until the planned turf at Omeya was completed.



They affiliated as Omeya Bowls Club at the beginning of last year competing in the national league under their new name. After just over a year, their green was completed and Omeya Bowls Club finally boasts their own venue.

The official opening took place on the 9th of this month attended by existing members and five interested persons who showed so much interest that they joined the club and immediately affiliated with the NBA.

