Ondangwa airport to be renamed after Ya Toivo

WINDHOEK - Liberation struggle hero and former Robben Island political prisoner, the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, will be honoured posthumously when the Ondangwa Airport is renamed after him.

The airport will be renamed in his honour on his birthday on August 22. Vice President Nangolo Mbumba is expected to lead the renaming ceremony.

In July 2014, a proposal was made to rename Ondangwa Airport in honour of the late liberation struggle hero, Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, and after his death in June 2017, these talks gained momentum and Cabinet finally approved the proposal last year.

The airports custodian, Namibia Airports Company (NAC), then set in motion the procurement process to rename the airport, which will be known as Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport.

“Naturally, when we got the go ahead from the shareholder, we got working and it will culminate in the special event to honour this late son of the soil. We are truly moved that those who will pass through this important junction to many destinations at home and abroad will have the possibility truthfully to say that for a moment at least, they had the privilege personally to be associated with the name of an outstanding human being, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo,” said NAC Board Chairperson, Dr Leake Hangala.

Boasting a new terminal building inaugurated in 2015, the state-of-the-art airport houses a restaurant, bistro, curio shop, foreign exchange service, sufficient and comfortable seating, car rental facilities and automated parking management system.

Among many other historic achievements, Ya Toivo was a founder member of the South West African People’s Organization (SWAPO) and its predecessor, the Ovamboland People’s Organization.

Following his release from Robben Island in 1984, Ya Toivo committed himself to building a democratic Namibia, serving as secretary general of SWAPO and in various ministerial portfolios in government.

