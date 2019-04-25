Ongandjera palace to host Omagongo festival

ONGWEDIVA - The Ongandjera Traditional Authority has thus far collected more than 2500 litres of Omagango to be served at the Omagongo Festival slated for the coming weekend.

This year’s festival will be hosted at the Ongandjera Palace at Uukwandongo, a few kilometres north of Okahao in Omusati Region.

Omagongo Festival is an annual event hosted on a rotational base by the eight northern traditional authorities.

The Saturday festival will be the second Omagongo festival to be hosted by the Ongandjera Palace.

The first one was held under the leadership of late Omukwaniilwa Jafet Munkundi.

The festival was last year hosted by Uukwaluudhi Traditional Authority.

The Chairman of the preparatory committee Niilo Taapopi said the festival on Saturday will be preceded by ‘Ohungi’ an Oshiwambo term which refers to an event were elders gather around the fire to share cultural stories, folklore, riddles and jokes with young folks.

At this cultural event, Taapopi said the public will be enlightened of the history of Ongandjera and that of Omagongo by their native historian and local pastor Eliakim Shaanika.

“We will also have cultural performances which depicts our culture. There are also songs, particularly created for this event hence they will also be sung at Ohungi,” Taapopi said as he defined the significance of Ohungi.

‘Ohungi’ is slated for Friday afternoon.

The main celebration day will be graced with the presence of Vice President Nangolo Mbumba who will address the gathering on behalf of President Hage Geingob as well as Omukwaniilwa of Ongandjera Johannes Mupiya.

Taapopi also used the opportunity to thank everyone who came on board to support the efforts geared towards making the even successful.

Apart from the two gala dinners which were held in Windhoek and Okahao, there was overwhelming support from the public.

In addition, Taapopi also extended a word of gratitude to the women of Ongandjera for adding up to the Omagongo which is the centre of the day.



