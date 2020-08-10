Ongwediva unveils new sanitation system Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA -The Ongwediva town council recently inaugurated the N$2.5 million sewer reticulation system to benefit 113 erven at its New Reception 3.

Speaking at the event, Ongwediva mayor, her worship Angelina Angula said the reticulation is aimed at improving sanitation at the town.

“This project is part of the council’s effort to ensure the provision of quality services to the residents of Ongwediva, particularly the informal settlements where our attention is directed at the moment,” said Angula.

The mayor encouraged residents to visit the council to apply so that they could be connected to the new sanitation facility.

Given uncertain socio-economic situation prevailing because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all applicants will be connected free between this month and January next year.

Council usually charges N$2 160.68 for sewer connection.

“All connections are subjected to normal council approval procedures,” said Angula.

The move is said to promote hygiene at the town.

The council chairperson said the free connections should not be construed as free services as residents are still required to honour their monthly municipal bills, for the council to function and to continue to provide the required services.

In addition, the council has during the current financial year committed itself to upgrade the Church Street to bitumen standard and to provide sewer reticulation to Extension 15.

Council in a joint project with the electricity utility Nored is electrifying Efidi Extension 4 and part of Sky location.

Already completed, is the upgrading of Ehenge Street to bitumen.

This road stretches from behind the Mweshipandeka Secondary School to the Select Service Station.

