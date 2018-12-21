Open Letter to All Motorists in Namibia

Dear Drivers

Your attitude makes a difference to road safety. In all consciousness of the peak time for road accidents, we express the urgent priority to take the necessary precautions to reduce the high number of road accidents on our roads during the festive/holiday season by practicing safe and cautious driving.



This letter to the nation serves as a plea to all citizens to practice careful and responsible driving during the holiday season [and onwards].



The amount of road accidents recorded annually are extremely daunting. Road safety is not merely an insurance company or road safety company problem but it is and should be treated as a national priority.



Namibia is known to have one of the best roads in Africa, however, what use is this achievement if we were ranked 45th by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in terms of road deaths? Sadly, 276 people died in road accidents countrywide between January and July according to the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund. In the same vein, the ‘Road Safety Management’ workshop hosted earlier this year indicated that 19 000 accidents occur every year. The question is, will these numbers stimulate Namibian drivers to take preventative measures in terms of road accidents?

Common causes and preventative measures of road accidents include but not limited:

• Drunk Driving - This is a cause that is very common in Namibia, especially during the festive season. If you have had a few drinks, rather pass your keys to someone that is in the condition and position to drive.

• Reckless Driving and Speeding - It can be tempting to overtake the car in front of you or push the speed limit a little bit but it could have a tragic ending. Rather stick to the road rules throughout the journey. Fatal or even minor accidents are not worth the risk.

• Car Maintenance - Car service can easily be forgotten or neglected in favour of other bills and expenses. Servicing your car before traveling could go a long way [literally]. Make sure to do the necessary checks on the car that you plan to travel with.

We implore all drivers to change their attitudes on the road. Attitude is what tells us to rest when tired, park when under the influence of alcohol, overtake only when it is safe to do so and to be considerate of other drivers on the road. A positive driver attitude includes respecting other road users and adhering to road signs.



We urge all drivers to take cautious measures in keeping our roads, family and friends safe from road accidents this holiday season. With that, we wish you happy festivities and a prosperous 2019.

Tens Driving School (TDS)

