Operation Kalahari Desert: Officers told to only act on instructions

WINDHOEK - Namibian Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga has directed all law enforcement agencies involved in Operation Kalahari Desert to obey the instructions of their commanders and to strictly adhere to set rules of engagement.

Ndeitunga said the police should take a leading role during the operations unless otherwise directed by operation commanders. He stated that no officer is allowed to use a firearm without being commanded by their commander. The Police head also said no members should apply force against any person during the operations and save where minimum force is to be applied, particularly during the arresting of resisting suspects or else actions should be taken against culprits.

Ndeitunga also announced that the operations will continue and members of Namibian Defence Force (NDF) will remain put in the operations countrywide until its objectives are met.

Ndeitunga made these remarks during a parade on the police-led joint Operation Kalahari Desert yesterday at Patrick Iyambo Police College.

His remarks follow a Zimbabwean taxi driver Talent Fambaune, 22, who was allegedly shot and killed by a NDF member with an AK47 rifle when he turned away before a mini-block in which they were manning in Greenwell Matongo during the wee hours of last week Thursday. It is alleged a bullet hit the vehicle’s boot and penetrated until it hit Fambaune in the head, killing him instantly. He was alone in the vehicle.

“On a sad note, let me extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the 22-year-old late Fambaune, who fell victim of a tragic incident which took place in the morning hours of 13 June 2019 at Greenwell Matongo suburb in Windhoek. May his soul rest in peace,” stated Ndeitunga who added the men and women in uniform did not have intention to take any life. Ndeitunga said they will make sure in their power that this incident does not repeat itself.

Furthermore, Ndeitunga said those who are criticising the Operation Kalahari Desert are mostly those ones who do not want law and order, they want anarchy and chaos in the society. “We will not allow them to pursue what they want to achieve. Most of those ones who are having gadgets, cellphones trying to discredit the operation. We regret for the life lost but we will not be discouraged to continue with the operation until we achieve our objectives. Our objective is to make sure we create a conducive environment of safety and security for our citizens,” he stated.

“We have citizens who are anti-patriotic in a sense that they do not support project that protect the majority of our country. They are detractors and we will not dance to their tune. We know our operations might not be perfect but we will continue shaping it. Nothing is perfect and where we have some challenges, we will continue correcting the mistakes we might have done,” he stated.

Ndeitunga said the operations are making substantial positive impact on the crime rate when compared to statistics before the launch of these operations. Amongst others Ndeitunga said 871 suspects were arrested for both serious and not so serious offences ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dealing in drugs, protected wild animal products, housebreaking and theft. He also said 965 dangerous weapons such as knives, screwdrivers, machetes and spears were confiscated.

Operation members also confiscated two shotguns and 32 pistols.

“These guns, if they were not seized, could have been used to take innocent lives and robbing people and businesses of their belongings,” he remarked.





2019-06-20 09:11:01 19 hours ago