Operation #togetherwearestrong helping farmers with animal feed

WINDHOEK - Due to the severe drought in Namibia, Kaap Agri Namibia and Pupkewitz Megabuild have embarked upon a solidarity initiative, #togetherwearestrong, to help the most needy farmers with animal feed. On Valentine’s Day, Kaap Agri Namibia, Pupkewitz Megabuild and partners, started ferrying the first consignment when the first 11 of 20 trucks full of animal feed departed from the Hardap Dam.

The Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU) identified the areas where the feed should be delivered and shared with the local farmers. Both rural and commercial farmers are to benefit from the initiative.

From Hardap, the trucks have been routed to Leonardville, Aranos, Kalk Plato, Maltahöhe and Bethanie. Kaap Agri Namibia and the farmers’ associations Delivery coordinated the arrangements.

Due to the drought, the farming community is also experiencing a shortage of animal feed. As soon as the next 10 trucks of feed are secured, Kaap Agri Namibia, Pupkewitz Megabuild and partners will deliver it to the next farmers. This date will be communicated to all stakeholders.



2019-02-19 10:54:25 1 months ago