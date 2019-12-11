Opinion: Going Against the Tide Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

“We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” - Seneca

To say a lot has happened in our country over the last month or so will be an understatement. Stories being reported in the media are some that we thought we would not experience in our lifetimes – maybe even ever. The tide is taking a turn, and the unthinkable and impossible are turning out to be just that – words.

Some brave souls just do not believe in the status quo: do not just blindly follow the crowd or nod in agreement as a lot of people do. They go against the tide; they stand for something and do not fear what has not been tested – they do not live in a world of make-believe and imagination, but are firmly rooted in reality.

For the longest time, people, especially the youth, have been misled into believing, thinking and acting in a certain way. In many instances, they had no idea why they were doing the things they were doing, simply because it is the way it has always been done or because someone told them that it is the way it should be done; they certainly have not used their full mental capabilities when living their lives.

It is of course with good reasons that people have always acted the way they did or did things the way they do them. Sometimes, it Is just the right way to do it – no matter how you look at it or analyse it. The most effective way to do it is the current way and sometimes it is also the right thing to do. It has served us well before and there is no reason to change a winning formula.

With that said, I personally think it is absolutely important to ask questions, to question authority, to challenge the status quo and – every once in a while, when it warrants it – to go against the tide. We have seen that things are not always what they appear to be, and with a little prodding and common sense, we will be able to make life a little easier and better.

The sad truth is that going against the tide will get you castrated, especially from those closest to you, but then again, it is not for the faint-hearted; it takes some balls and guts to decide to go against people’s believes and way of doing things. In moments like that, it is best to remember Seneca’s wise words: we suffer more often in imagination than in reality!



*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia. He writes on youth matters. Twitter: @ OlaviPopyeinawa and olavipopyeinawa@gmail.com

