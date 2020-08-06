Opinion - How businesses can adapt to the new norms post Covid-19 Staff Reporter OPINIONs Khomas

Peter Haingwedja

All businesses globally have been severely impacted by the post-Covid-19, which somehow brought about new abnormalities that we must all strive to adapt if we are to successfully navigate during this pandemic and avoid any severe impact on our businesses.

It is vital to have a complete understanding of all dynamics that exist within our current ecosystem, as this will be a key driver of resilience among many organisations. Now is the time to rely on our SWOT analysis as a guiding tool to outline our future viabilities, refine our products/ service offerings – and most importantly, revise our organisation strategies/policies to fit the current prevailing conditions.

It’s paramount importance to understand that some of our marketing/sales tools that had served us well in the past may not necessarily be applicable in the current business environment – and that means by continuing to rely on these tools, there may be some repercussions that will impact business growth and sustainability.

It is critical to redefine our strategies to new realities and outline key drivers of strategic executions as such.

How do we execute sales? Is it still through traditional face-to-face customer contact or do we need to implement digital sales enablement tools?

How do we accelerate and drive more impactful changes within and outside the organisation to enhance our competitive capability amid post-Covid-19?

It will be documented that the future of many organisations will significantly depend on changes they make today and those that will fail to make any necessary changes may collapse or require additional recapitalisation if they are to weather the current storm of post-Covid-19.

Businesses must understand the current and future threats and develop new strategies, as well as tactical performance measures that will ignite organisational agility to effectively sustain their operations post the Covid-19 era.

As part of WHO’s health and safety protocol, it can be observed that many businesses have significantly reduced their staff workforce on their premises. By allowing employees to work remotely, their productivity may be impacted, which – if not addressed/properly managed – may derail an organisation from delivering on its mandate.

Working remotely now becomes the new norm for many entities, but having more than half your employees’ work remotely also presents several challenges, such as service delays, work overload and lack of accountability.

Currently, there are many excuses for why customers do not get a particular service timely or assisted on time because people are working from home. Companies must, therefore, be careful not to allow this to be a performance culture.

Workers need to be productive – whether at home or the office – otherwise, many businesses will have a mismatch between production costs versus outputs, which may result in significant loss of revenue and customer loyalty. The general service level agreement/ production will be compromised (brand reputation) and new business volumes may also be negatively impacted.

While organisations need to make employee’s health and safety a priority, it is also equally important to make employees’ remote productivity a priority. Productivity measures/control need to be in place and linked with a recognition and reward mechanism for the best remotely performing department or employees. This will help the organisation to consistently deliver on its promise and maintain the standard of service level agreement irrespective of the Covid-19 pandemic, thus adapting to the norms effectively and profitably.

