Opinion - Relevant youth qualifications aligned with trade opportunities Staff Reporter Thought Leaders Khomas

Technology is advancing; Climate is changing; Human innovation improves day-by-day, and it is our responsibility to keep up and make our mark.

As the philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau once said, “Dare to know, dare to know, dare to know, for our future and yours depend on your daring to know”. Aspirant Namibian youth should continually pursue academic fields that would favourably position them and the Namibian nation in the global economy, and the commerce field is exactly one of these, with Namibia’s current increasing trade within the global economic market.

A recent visit to Ariamsvlei and Noordoewer border posts served as an eye-opener to me as far as trade is concerned in our country and beyond. The current state of Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of the two border posts in the region and the nation at large. The risk of a shortage of key industrial, medical as well as basic household supplies has further brought the need for a robust and agile supply chain to the forefront. With the two border posts currently operating at a rate of about 400 trucks a day, many opportunities thus exist in the area of trade, transport and logistics.

The youth of Namibia with relevant qualifications and resources must strive for the jobs that are required within the market. Trade, being one of the biggest market opportunities in Namibia, will give graduates a good career by learning the different sectors for trade – not only within Namibia but also across international borders.

Great opportunities exist for students who have graduated in commerce-related fields to align themselves with the relevant companies in shipping, logistics and transportation to comprehend how the international trade or free flow of commodities is done in the global network.

The above-mentioned will enable graduates to arrange for vessels to sail from a port of origin to a port of destination. Graduates in commerce-related fields should, thus, strive for broader knowledge on the four main corridors, namely the Trans-Kalahari, Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi, Trans-Cunene and Trans-Oranje Development Corridors, through which Namibia networks herself with the world in business.

There is a huge potential for job creation in the world of international commerce and development.

Current global powerhouses have used strong logistics and supply chain industries to further strengthen their market position, such as the Chinese 2013 Belt and Road initiative. Only through innovative and educated youth will our nation be able to count on individuals serving as guiding instruments into realising our NDP5 and Vision 2030 goals.

International trade will unlock the potential for graduates with these qualifications to learn and acquire more experience in the shipping and logistics industry, and they will always have the benefit of having a career throughout the world since logistics and movement of cargo are always required.

With a strong academic backbone, the potential of comprehensive industry exposure and a global mindset, who knows, you could be the next leader of Namibia’s logistics revolution.

I, therefore, urge our youth who have an interest in international trade to enquire about relevant courses at Unam and Nust. Our country needs you! SADC needs you. The whole of Africa needs you. Dare to dream. Dare to know. Dare to do.

2020-08-07 10:54:33 | 11 hours ago