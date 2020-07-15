Opinion - Safety precautions for our customers and employees Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Lavinia Shikongo

As a responsible corporate citizen, MultiChoice Namibia (MCN) is adhering to the government’s national safety precautions and Covid-19 measures.

Now, because we always put our customers and your needs at the heart of everything we do, we’re making it easier for you to adhere to those measures.

We’re encouraging all our customers to use our DStv and GOtv self-service channels. However, we do understand there will be times you will have to visit a branch.

As MCN is deemed an essential service, and all our branches and call centres must remain open – even during a national lockdown – we have encouraged those staff who can work from home to do so. This means you may experience a delay in our ability to serve you at our branches.

To enable us to keep assisting you – and as such, reduce possible delays – we’ve adopted stringent safety measures for your protection, as well as that of our branch and call centre staff.

For a start, we have implemented social distancing at all our branches, and this means you may be required to wait outside the branch before you are allowed to enter.

Next, to ensure your safety inside our branches, floor posters have been used to demarcate ‘safe distance’ areas where you may stand. Please observe this distance for your own and our frontline staff’s safety.

All staff handling money at till points have been issued disposable gloves, while additional hand sanitisers have been installed in our branches, call centres, toilets, entrance areas, staff kitchens and back offices.

We have also implemented social distancing for all our staff who are required to work from the office; all workspaces have been set up at a spacing of between 1.5 and 2 metres apart for their safety.

In addition to the above, we have also increased the frequency of cleaning visitor and staff bathrooms, as well as common areas with cleaning products specified for disease control.

Even though we find ourselves operating in challenging times, we are determined to keep our customers and staff safe, while continuing to provide you with the very best of news and entertainment.

So, as you socially distance yourself at this time, just know that DStv and GOtv remain your trusted companions, keeping you entertained, updated and informed. Because really, it’s better at home!

We would like to encourage you to use our self-service channels in the safety and comfort of your home. You can dial *142*6688# from your cell phone to clear errors and check your due amount. Alternatively, you can use your smartphone to download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from App Store or Play Store for a richer experience. Our recently launched DStv What’s App service gives customers, even more, control over their accounts at their convenience and complements the already-existing self-service platforms.

*Lavinia Shikongo is Head of Customer Care and CX at MultiChoice Namibia



