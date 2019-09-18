Oshakati East councillor sworn in

OSHAKATI - The newly-elected councillor of Oshakati East Abner Shikongo was sworn into his new job yesterday at the Oshana Regional Council chambers.

Shikongo replaces former councillor Lotto Kuushomwa who died after collapsing in the National Council in May this year.

The two-fold event also saw the nomination of the councillor of Uuvudhiya Constituency, Amutenya Ndahafa, as member of the management committee.

Ndahafa replaces the former councillor of Ondangwa Urban, Elia Irimari, who was earlier this year appointed by President Hage Geingob as the governor of Oshana Region.

Other members of the management committee are Adolf Uunona of Ompundja Constituency and Andreas Uutoni of Ongwediva Constituency.

Both the swearing-in ceremony and nomination of the management committee were administered by Oshakati magistrate Antonius Shapumba.

Swapo’s candidate Shikongo emerged victorious in the by-election held in Oshakati East on August 24.

Other contestants in the election were Popular Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Theofelus Kamati, Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters’ Festus Shaduva, Congress of Democrats’ Elias Iiyambo, Swanu of Namibia’s Rebekka Kambayi as well as Fiina Kuutondokwa, an independent candidate.

