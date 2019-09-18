  • September 18th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Front Page News \ Oshakati High Court receives over 300 legal books

Oshakati High Court receives over 300 legal books

Nuusita Ashipala   Front Page News   Oshana
10 hours ago
740
0

Share on social media


OSHAKATI – American-based organisation Books for Africa yesterday donated over 300 legal books to the Oshakati High Court library.

The books are valued at about US$20 000 translating to about N$300 000.
Chief Justice Peter Shivute, in his acceptance speech, said the donation is a strategic step towards decentralisation of information and equally marks the expansion of legal reference libraries in the country, which is in line with the decentralisation policy. Shivute said the judiciary is working tirelessly to fill the empty library with books with the dream of making it a national public law library. Emphasising the importance of public libraries, the chief justice said public libraries are the learning mechanisms and knowledge resources necessary to empower citizens and ensure sustainable solutions for national development.

“By accepting this generous donation, this library will now be able to effectively serve the public’s need for legal resources; to assist members of the public who are interested in this resource to develop themselves and know their fundamental human rights and freedoms,” said Shivute.

The books were donated through Books for Africa in partnership with Thomson Reuters, through Jack Mason Law & Democracy Initiative. In addition, Shivute said the donation should be a catalyst that sparks critical thinking and civic engagement around important national issues for all Namibians.

The chief justice urged users of the library to preserve the books and to ensure that they are put to proper use as a reflection of mutual respect and commitment to future endeavours with Books for Africa and the Jack Mason Law & Democracy Initiative.

Lane Ayres of the Jack Mason Law & Democracy Initiative Books for Africa lauded the Namibian judiciary for its independence in exercising its duties as well as for digitalising their work. To date, Books for Africa has donated over 45 million books to 55 African countries.


Nuusita Ashipala
2019-09-18 06:51:26 10 hours ago

Home \ Front Page News \ Oshakati High Court receives over 300 legal books - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Carlene Rubmo

    I am Carlene Rubmo from USA. I am here to say thanks to this herbal doctor from African DR AFRID who cure my HIV AIDS virus totally after 1 week taking his herb. I have been tested HIV/AIDS positive since the year 2015 since then I have been living with Hiv/Aids virus,i was going through the internet when I came across a testimony about this great herbalist Dr Afrid how he cured people with his native herbs, I contacted him on his personal email [drafridherbalhome@gmail.com] explained myself to him he directed me of what I should do and how my herbs will get to me ,then he started a remedy for me . After my 1 weeks of taking his herb I gave myself 5 more days then I when to my hospital where I was tested positive before behold the result was totally Negative and since then I have been living joyfully again in the land of the living. It is good for HIV/AIDS patients to contact this great herbalist on his personal e-mail [drafridherbalhome@gmail.com] or [website http://drafridherbalhome.webs.com] Dr Afrid Herbal Home can as well cure ....CANCER, HIV/AIDS ,KIDNEY STONE, HERPES OF ALL KIND, ETC

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo