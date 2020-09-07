Oshana cops hunt for murder suspect

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana region are hot on the trail of an Angolan man who is wanted for allegedly murdering his fellow countryman.

Peingoshali Nghiyalwa, who is popularly known as Zola, is alleged to have stabbed his countryman to death at Ongwediva Sky phase two location on 26 August 2020.

The victim died shortly after the attack.

The two were allegedly involved in a brawl over N$25 they had contributed to buy beer.

Police spokesperson for Oshana, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said after the initial fight, the two were allegedly separated by two men who were in the vicinity.

According to Aiyambo, the victim allegedly left to another drinking place with some other acquaintances.

Nghiyalwa is alleged to have followed the victim and started enquiring why the deceased had allegedly beaten him.

The deceased went outside the drinking place and Nghiyalwa allegedly followed him and another fight ensued.

“When he came back inside, he told his friends that he was stabbed after which he fell and died,” said Aiyambo.

Police are thus requesting anyone with information about the wanted murder suspect to contact them.

On Friday last week, Nghiyalwa who is alleged to have spent the night at Uupindi location in Oshakati is said to have been wearing a red t-shirt, blue jean and white Nike sneakers.

He is said to be tall, dark skinned and has an average body size.

There are suspicions that the suspect is attempting to cross into Angola to his parental home.

“But he can only cross at ungazetted points because the borders are closed,” said Aiyambo.

The suspect hails from Ohenghali village in Angola.

– nashipala@nepc.com.na



