Oshana police probe attempted murder cases Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

ONGWEDIVA – The police in Oshana region are investigating two cases of attempted murder following gruesome attacks on Tuesday.

In one incident, two security guards aged 42 and 44 were arrested after attacking a taxi driver at Gwashamba Mall in Ondangwa.

Police spokesperson Frieda Shikole said the 27-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot twice with rubber bullets and beaten with a baton.

“The victim was beaten by the security guards with a security baton all over his body and got wounded on top of the left eye, the guards also shot the taxi driver twice with rubber bullets,” said Shikole.

Police sources said the assault of the security guard allegedly followed a commotion between some taxi drivers and some guards.

The taxi driver is admitted at Onandjokwe hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

The shotgun used in the altercation is booked in.

In the other incident, a 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed four times on the shoulders and back.

“He was stabbed with a knife four times on the back, left shoulder as well as right shoulder,” said Shikole.

The suspect also sustained injuries on the head and alleges that he was hacked by the victim with a panga.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday evening at Omahenene location in Oshakati.

The victim is in a critical condition at the Oshakati Intermediate hospital.

The suspect has since been arrested.

2020-01-30 07:32:45 | 3 days ago