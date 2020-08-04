Oshikango fire victims get aid Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA - A group of Chinese business people from Oshikango on Friday donated blankets and mattresses to the seven families whose shelter was destroyed by fire the same week.

The group was led by Cao Shuhua, the owner of the Times Square Mall at the town.

The mayor at the town, Eliaser Nghipangelwa, said two beds have also been donated and are yet to be handed over, as council is still lobbying for more beds.

The fire was allegedly caused by an electric fault in one of the shacks. No lives have been lost in the blaze.

The affected families are currently accommodated in a tent provided by the Ohangwena Regional Council.

Nghipangelwa called on other good Samaritans to come to the aid of the affected families.

“They lost all their belongings in the fire; hence, they need all the support they can get in order to rebuild their lives,” said Nghipangelwa.

Nghipangelwa said unfortunate incidents such as that of last week had minimised since the community was relocated from the infamous Okatwitwi.

He said fires in the former Okatwitwi were fuelled by the storage of illegal fuel that was booming at the town at the time.

He, thus, called on the community of Helao Nafidi to continue exercising the same precaution to avoid similar accidents in the future.

In cases such as these, the mayor also appealed to the residents to unite and come to the aid of those affected.

“It is hard to lose everything you have worked for; hence, in times like these, we should unite, irrespective of our differences – be it political, religion or whatever the case may be – to assist our people,” said Nghipangelwa.

The fire at Oshikango follows that of Windhoek and Walvisbay, where hundreds of Namibians at the Twaloloka informal settlement were left homeless a week ago.

