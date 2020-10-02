Oshikoto woman hacked, burned to death Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

OMUTHIYA – A 45-year-old woman living with disability died a cruel death after she was hacked and burned to death in the Oshikoto region on Tuesday. The murder suspect is reportedly a mentally challenged patient.

It is alleged Rauha Nahole was alone at her homestead when the 41-year-old suspect pounced on her.

According to Oshikoto police crime investigations coordinator Naomi Katjiua, the suspect first assaulted the victim, inflicting deep cuts to her head and neck. Thereafter he proceeded to set the homestead on fire.

Community members rushed to her rescue, but it was a little too late and she succumbed to her injuries while being transported to the Onyaanya health centre.

“The suspect has been arrested, and was taken to Onandjokwe hospital for observation and treatment. Police investigations continue,” stated Katjiua.



The police further opened two inquest dockets after a 25-year-old man, who was identified as Mwalundilange Nghuudeshi from Haihambo village, committed suicide. He was found by his brother hanging from a tree with a wire around his neck.

“Also, a 38-year-old man was found dead lying on the floor with a rope around his neck. It is suspected that the deceased Metsalem Indongo committed suicide by hanging himself but the rope broke and he fell hitting his head on the ground. He was found bleeding from the mouth. A knife was also found next to him,” said Katjiua.

