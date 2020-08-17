Our players are missing out on big opportunities - April Carlos Kambaekwa Sports Khomas

Namibia’s leading football players agent Collin April is vexed by the unending bickering between the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and the expelled Namibia Premier League (NPL), saying players have been badly affected and their livelihoods down the drain.

The clearly-saddened Walvis Bay-based businessman said many football stakeholders, including young footballers, have unfortunately been caught in the crossfire and are victims of man-made boardroom politics.

The protracted dispute between the two football entities, which has seen NPL being banished from all forms of organised football by the NFA, has left close to 700 local footballers without any tangible income as they were all depended on football.

“One thing we must remember and take into consideration is that many of our players depend solely on the monthly salaries received from their respective clubs. Imagine with no income, how these boys are suffering, notwithstanding the traumas of the Covid-19 epidemic, the situation could become catastrophic for all of us. I’m humbly pleading with the leadership of our football to resolve this issue in order for our athletes to get back on the playing field and regain their human right to earn an income as confirmed citizens of our beloved land of the brave. It’s extremely painful to witness what’s currently happening in our football,” bemoaned April.

Arguably Namibia’s most successful football exporter, April also expressed concern over the immediate future of possible movement of players who possess the potential to be spotted by foreign scouts and clubs.

“The situation is becoming untenable, how does one market inactive players who have not kicked a ball in almost an enitre season. It’s very difficult and I really feel sorry for the boys. They are missing out on big career opportunities out there.”

Apart from his involvement in players’ transfers, April through his various companies has been extending a helping hand towards vulnerable communities in the Erongo region, through the donation of food parcels to needy families.

Just recently, a consignment of food parcels was handed over to newly-elected chairman of Erongo Football League Hendrick Dawids, for distribution to destute footballers to sustain themselves and their respective families during these difficult times.

