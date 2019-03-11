Outapi without  a deputy mayor 

ONGWEDIVA – The Outapi Town Council is without a deputy mayor after Lilya Katrina Eilo tendered her resignation last week.

Those familiar with the content of the letter said that Eilo deemed her elevation from being the chairperson of the management committee to deputy mayor at last year’s election as a demotion. Eilo could no longer be reached for comment as her cellphone remained switched off. The mayor of the town, Selma Asino, said her office has not been formally informed. “I have not received a resignation letter from the deputy mayor hence I cannot say that I do not have a deputy. I have heard from the corridors that there is a letter served to some, but I do not know the content of the letter,” said Asino.

The Chief Executive Officer, Ananias Nashilongo, who is amongst those who were served with Eilo’s resignation letter, could not be reached for comment as phone calls to his cellphone and office proved futile. Eilo was replaced in her position as the chairperson of the management committee by Immanuel Shikongo. The youthful Shikongo is the Regional Secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League in Omusati Region.

Shikongo previously served as a member of the management committee.

Other members of the management committee are Matheus Endjala and Victoria Aggripina Nengo.

Matheus Ndeshitila who until last year was the deputy mayor was demoted to being an ordinary member with Namupa Agatha Shalongo.

