Outstanding Asino on cloud nine after bursary award Selma Ikela National Khomas

Former St Therese Secondary School grade 12 learner Taimi Asino recently received a shot in the arm after Standard Bank Namibia awarded her N$50 000 towards her varsity studies.

Asino was one of the top achievers in grade 12 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary level examination of 2019.

She was ranked sixth nationally.

Asino, who is an orphan, excelled in her schoolwork, despite the absence of critical textbooks and upsetting conditions at the Tses-based school.

During an interview early January, Asino said they did not have textbooks in Geography, English and Agriculture.

For Biology, they got a textbook donation from a German couple that they shared among themselves.

Asino, who earlier had ambitions to study medicine at the University of Namibia, had to settle for a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (honours) because of space constraints at the School of Medicine. “I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to your interview, Standard Bank sponsored me,” said Asino.

Standard Bank public relations and communications manager Isack Hamata told New Era that they followed media reports about Asino and what she endured in the lead up to writing her grade 12 examinations.

“It was very sad and emotional to read about what she went through, losing her parents and her aunt who gave her all the support after her parents passing, and she eventually relies on a network of friends and extended family,” said Hamata.

He said despite all the challenges, Asino remained focused and emerged as the best in the //Kharas region and among the national top performers.

“It is against this background that Standard Bank decided to lighten the burden on her shoulders and sponsored her with N$50 000 which she would use to support herself during her studies. It is the bank’s hope that she will use the money wisely during the time of her studies and that she will eventually graduate, get a job and support herself and those who looked after her during her time as a learner.”

Education ministry executive director Sanet Steenkamp also implored learners as they go to university to study hard in order to become productive citizens of the country.

“Being a recipient at this award ceremony demonstrates that all of you have the potential to be great achievers beyond formal schooling. Just adopt the culture of a ‘beyonder’ as stated by some of the top ten NSSCH and NSSCO candidates during their interviews after the results were released,” said Steenkamp.

She added that a total amount of about N$1,1 million was a stake this year in the form of different prizes in different categories.

-sikela@nepc.com.na



2020-02-13 07:01:24 | 4 days ago