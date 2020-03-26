Outstanding witness statement halts trial

The case of a 50-year-old man who confessed to abducting and sexually violating a minor last year has ground to a halt as the investigating officer still has to obtain a witness statement from the five-year-old victim.

During court proceedings yesterday, state prosecutor Tuaundamuje Mukumbo informed the court that the police have not yet concluded their investigations into the matter. The matter was previously remanded to allow the investigating officer to attain the victim’s statement.

However, according to Mukumbo, the investigating officer is having a hard time getting a witness statement from the minor victim.

“The victim’s statement has not yet been obtained. The victim in this case is refusing to recount what had happened,” explained Mukumbo.

According to the accused, Jeremia van Wyk (50) well known as ‘Boesman’ allegedly picked up the minor at her school in Khomasdal and walked with her to Katutura where he brutally, sexually violated the minor.

Van Wyk gave graphic details of what he did to the child when he confessed to his crime during his initial routine court appearance.

Following the sexual violation, Van Wyk went to have drinks with his friends while in the company of the victim.

In his testimony, he said he was highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol he had consumed that day. He further testified that he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off. The police arrested Van Wyk on 1 August following a tip-off from a member of the public who saw him in the company of the minor girl who was reported missing on that same day.

The girl’s picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing. After a massive search, the little girl was found in Van Wyk’s company that evening.

According to the police, Van Wyk was released from a correctional facility two years ago, having served his sentence on charges of rape and murder.

The former convict is now charged with counts of rape and abduction with an alternative count of kidnapping for the incident. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed Van Wyk’s case to 24 April. He is remanded in police custody.

