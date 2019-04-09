Ovambanderu mourns headman Katjiteo

WINDHOEK - The Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) is mourning the death of Senior Headman Mateus Katjiteo (90), who died at his home village of Otjondondu in Eiseb Block, Omaheke Region on Friday.

Known as ‘Omurise Uozondu’, Katjiteo served as senior headman under both late Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva and his predecessor Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva.

He will be buried at Eiseb Block 10 this Sunday.

Chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva yesterday told New Era that Katjiteo will be buried alongside other Ovambanderu heroes such as Komusnar Kapeke, Useil Ketenga Kandapaera, Kandakuzu Nguvauva, Kejata Kandjou and Katjiruru Kandapaera at Eiseb Block 10.

He described Katjiteo’s death as a “devastating loss” for the authority. He said currently people are gathering at his home at Otjondondu and a few in Gobabis.

Katjiteo is survived by his wife Kavee Ingenesia Katjiteo, three biological children, and unspecified grandchildren and great grandchildren.

2019-04-09 09:08:35 27 minutes ago