  • September 18th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers
Home \ Front Page News \ Over 1 300 houses disbursed at Oshakati

Over 1 300 houses disbursed at Oshakati

Nuusita Ashipala   Front Page News   Oshana
10 hours ago
893
0

Share on social media


OSHAKATI – President Hage Geingob yesterday handed over more than 1 300 houses to beneficiaries at Oshakati. The houses are part of the Massive Urban Land Servicing Programme, which the President launched at the town in June 2015.

Geingob lauded the Oshakati Town Council for taking the lead in housing delivery. A total of 1 000 plots have been serviced while 3 000 houses were constructed under the programme.
“I am pleased to note that the Oshakati Town Council has taken great efforts in addressing the challenge of the housing backlog in Namibia,” said Geingob. 

The President further appealed to traditional leaders in the surrounding areas to assist local government in paving way for new housing developments. 

“We would not be here today in Ehenye had it not been for the effort made by the headman of Ehenye to assist our government by availing this land for housing development. These are the kinds of results we will achieve when we hold hands and pull in the same direction in the Harambee spirit,” said the President further.

He said housing projects of this nature are not only expected to contribute to continued development of infrastructure to Oshakati, but are also a means to provide employment opportunities. 
In addition, the President said there is also a significant impact on housing. 

Furthermore the President said that studies have shown that when people can afford decent housing everyone benefits while better housing contribute to improved parenting behaviours due to the reduction of household stress.

He said research further indicates that people who have access to quality housing have better physical and mental health than people who don’t own a home.

“In this regard, our commitment to providing houses to our people is not only for the purpose of creating a more prosperous Namibia, but also happier and healthier Namibia. A Namibia in which the gift of housing will be available to all,” the President said sternly. The President also commended all the stakeholders who collaborated to make the construction of the current phase a resounding success.

“Your hard work and commitment has enabled us to reach this critical stage in our national endeavour to expand the provision of housing to our people,” he said.

At the event, the President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue to fight the scourge of hunger, poverty and homelessness across the country. 

“We shall not stop until the sweeping wave of prosperity has uplifted all Namibians towards the shores of decent shelter, decent nutrition and decent standards of living.” 


Nuusita Ashipala
2019-09-18 06:56:48 10 hours ago

Home \ Front Page News \ Over 1 300 houses disbursed at Oshakati - New Era Live

3 Comments

  1. User
    lerato mbali

    I AM SO HAPPY AND GRATEFUL: My good friend Doctor Mama Hope +27635876438, I would like to take this chance to thank you so much for all the prayers that you offered me as my condition was really very bad, Doctor I really do not know how I can thank you but its only God who can reward you. I can’t forget that time and day when I picked up my phone to call you to brief you about how my life was a mess because I had looked for a job and could not get any permanent Job and even the ones I could get I would not last on them, even my love life was a mess because all the guys I got they always took me for granted and where leaving me without even a reason. A situation which gave me a lot of pain in my heart, but thanks you so much because since that day I talked to you my life has greatly changed thank you so much for your an endless prayers you make for me. Please doctor I am so happy that since I came to you my life changed a lot because this time round like you told me in your consultation that everything is gonna change positively honestly I can’t stop thanking you because I managed to get a good job and on top of that I got a nice man who has at least showed a very big difference from all the others because he managed to love and marry me something I did not expect, thank you so much Mama for being there for me at all times and please never take me out of your prayers. Mama. even our son is also doing well so please Mama I really do not know how I can thank you but may God reward you abundantly and may continue to protect you, please Mama never put my son out of your prayers thank you so much. Maybe to tell anyone out there who may not be understanding his or her condition to contact this spiritual woman Mama Hope for the consultation you never know the problem might be spiritual, she will change your life. Get her on +27635876438, She will help you. Thank you so much, my doctor and best friend.

  2. User
    Carlene Rubmo

    I am Carlene Rubmo from USA. I am here to say thanks to this herbal doctor from African DR AFRID who cure my HIV AIDS virus totally after 1 week taking his herb. I have been tested HIV/AIDS positive since the year 2015 since then I have been living with Hiv/Aids virus,i was going through the internet when I came across a testimony about this great herbalist Dr Afrid how he cured people with his native herbs, I contacted him on his personal email [drafridherbalhome@gmail.com] explained myself to him he directed me of what I should do and how my herbs will get to me ,then he started a remedy for me . After my 1 weeks of taking his herb I gave myself 5 more days then I when to my hospital where I was tested positive before behold the result was totally Negative and since then I have been living joyfully again in the land of the living. It is good for HIV/AIDS patients to contact this great herbalist on his personal e-mail [drafridherbalhome@gmail.com] or [website http://drafridherbalhome.webs.com] Dr Afrid Herbal Home can as well cure ....CANCER, HIV/AIDS ,KIDNEY STONE, HERPES OF ALL KIND, ETC

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo