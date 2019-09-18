Over 1 300 houses disbursed at Oshakati

OSHAKATI – President Hage Geingob yesterday handed over more than 1 300 houses to beneficiaries at Oshakati. The houses are part of the Massive Urban Land Servicing Programme, which the President launched at the town in June 2015.

Geingob lauded the Oshakati Town Council for taking the lead in housing delivery. A total of 1 000 plots have been serviced while 3 000 houses were constructed under the programme.

“I am pleased to note that the Oshakati Town Council has taken great efforts in addressing the challenge of the housing backlog in Namibia,” said Geingob.

The President further appealed to traditional leaders in the surrounding areas to assist local government in paving way for new housing developments.

“We would not be here today in Ehenye had it not been for the effort made by the headman of Ehenye to assist our government by availing this land for housing development. These are the kinds of results we will achieve when we hold hands and pull in the same direction in the Harambee spirit,” said the President further.

He said housing projects of this nature are not only expected to contribute to continued development of infrastructure to Oshakati, but are also a means to provide employment opportunities.

In addition, the President said there is also a significant impact on housing.

Furthermore the President said that studies have shown that when people can afford decent housing everyone benefits while better housing contribute to improved parenting behaviours due to the reduction of household stress.

He said research further indicates that people who have access to quality housing have better physical and mental health than people who don’t own a home.

“In this regard, our commitment to providing houses to our people is not only for the purpose of creating a more prosperous Namibia, but also happier and healthier Namibia. A Namibia in which the gift of housing will be available to all,” the President said sternly. The President also commended all the stakeholders who collaborated to make the construction of the current phase a resounding success.

“Your hard work and commitment has enabled us to reach this critical stage in our national endeavour to expand the provision of housing to our people,” he said.

At the event, the President also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue to fight the scourge of hunger, poverty and homelessness across the country.

“We shall not stop until the sweeping wave of prosperity has uplifted all Namibians towards the shores of decent shelter, decent nutrition and decent standards of living.”

