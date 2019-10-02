Over 1 700 teaching vacancies

WINDHOEK – The education ministry has advertised hundreds of teaching positions for 2020.

The posts include 35 principal positions, 121 heads of department and 1 590 teachers.

The latest Teaching Vacancy Bulletin was advertised in the local media last week.

Education ministry spokesperson Absalom Absalom said the positions have been identified as critical.

He added that the posts for school principals and heads of department, which are currently vacant but have already been advertised, are not part of the new vacancy bulletin.

The number of teaching positions have slightly decreased to 1 590, compared to the 1 851 posts advertised in 2018 for 2019.

The heads of department vacant positions fell from 195 in 2019 to 121 in 2020, while teaching posts for principals decreased from 66 in 2019 to 35 in 2020.

Absalom also assured the nation that the ministry was addressing the issue of overstaffing and understaffing.

“The teaching posts are currently occupied by temporary teachers of which their contracts end in December 2019, while heads of department and principals are occupied through acting,” he said.

The closing date for teachers’ positions has been set for October 11, while those aspiring to become principals and heads of department have until October 25 to submit their applications.

2019-10-02 07:19:59 1 days ago