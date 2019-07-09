Over 130 medical interns placed in public hospitals

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The policy on the placement of various categories of interns, which include professional interns in the public service, was recently reviewed and approved and 131 interns were admitted in public hospitals.

The policy, which was implemented in May, resulted in the introduction of a new overarching policy framework, as stipulated in Public Service Staff Rule (PSSR B.VIII Part I: Policy Framework on Internship), the ministry of health said in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement issued by health Executive Director Ben Nangombe, the staff rule consolidates the facilitation of placement of interns in the Public Services, clearly demarcating the types of internship and describing the operational parameters that apply to the different types of internships and qualifying/functional training.

“The above-mentioned amendments (changes) were approved by the Prime Minister, on recommendation of the Public Service Commission, in terms of Section 5(2)(j) and 5(2)(e) read in conjunction with Section 5(3) of the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act 13 of 1995),” he stated.

The Ministry of Health and Socials Services (MoHSS) has, with effect from July 1, 2019, placed the graduates as professional interns at its accredited training facilities.

A total of 131 medical interns were placed at Windhoek Central Hospital, Intermediate Hospital Oshakati, Intermediate Hospital Onandjokwe and Intermediate Hospital Katutura for a period of two years.

Eleven dental interns were placed at Intermediate Hospital Katutura, Intermediate Hospital Oshakati,

Intermediate Hospital Rundu, District Hospital Eenhana and District Hospital Keetmanshoop for a period of one year, while two psychologist interns were also placed at Windhoek Central Hospital for a year.

Nangombe says, the facilities at which the interns were placed have been accredited by the Health Professions Council of Namibia (HPCNA).

“Internship is the final step for the professional interns to secure registration with the respective bodies and for them to ultimately start pursuing their callings as registered professionals,” Nangombe said, adding that professional interns play an important role in complementing services delivered in the facilities, while they gain critical practical skills needed for them to achieve registration.

He urged the interns to be guided by the values of dedication, compassion and hard work in all that they do.

