Over 2 000 graduate from IUM Eveline de Klerk National Khomas

Albertina Nakale

The International University of Management (IUM) on Friday issued a total number of 2 167 qualifications or certificates at its 16th convocation, which represents 56 more than the 2 111 certificates that were awarded in 2019.



In terms of gender, 74% of the graduating students are females and 26% are male. IUM founder David Namwandi said that five new qualifications will be awarded by the university for the first time this year. These are Master of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Science in Software Development, Bachelor of Science in Software Development Honours, Diploma in Education (Pre or Junior Primary) and Postgraduate Diploma in Paediatric Nursing.

“While convocation is a normal occurrence after successful completion of university studies, the class of 2019 is not going to enjoy a typical convocation. You will celebrate this day at your home and, perhaps toss your graduation cap into the air while you’re in your kitchen surrounded by your families,” he told graduates in absentia.



The class of 2019 is graduating at a time when Namibia and the rest of the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Namwandi noted although the country’s socio-economic fabric has been seriously hard hit, IUM shall weather this storm and come out stronger on the other side.

“Because of the serious economic slump in our country, some of you might find it difficult to establish yourself in the formal sectors of our society straight after you graduate. I want to call upon all IUM graduates of 2020 that instead of feeling downcast, It is an opportunity to stand up and find a niche in the midst of this turbulence. We must adapt and take action rather than giving up in despair. The pandemic has been thrown at us with all its ferocity. We should navigate through this heavy storm, adapt and take action and eventually overcome the devastating effect of this pandemic,” he encouraged.

IUM vowed to continue to impart sound education in order to impact the lives of the people positively.



As in the past, he said the university will continue to share the little it has with the needy students by maintaining its scholarship programme.

Further, he promised to continue welcoming back students who have graduated and wish to advance in their career by offering them a generous discount on fees, to support students’ development as alumni of the university. Equally, he reminded these graduates that David Namwandi Trust as in the past is ready to accept bankable project proposals for possible funding.



In response to the challenge posed by the Covid-19 lockdown measures to teaching and learning, IUM acting vice chancellor Professor Oladele Aroworo said lectures were taken through the process of making presentations that are in digital format, using the newly established IUM Learning Management System (IUM-LMS).



As part of the ongoing e-Learning capacity strengthening, the Google assignments have been provided to all IUM lecturers at elearn.ium.edu.na. “Google assignments bring the collaborative power of G Suite to our IUM Moodle Learning Management System (LMS). It also ensures student work is authentic with originality reports. In case of any problem, you can contact Google product experts by asking questions in the Assignments Community Forum.”

2020-09-28 10:48:06 | 17 hours ago