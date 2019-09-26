Over 250 graduate at Unam

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam) yesterday conferred degrees among other qualifications on 255 graduands in various fields of study.

The highest number of graduands of 38 percent who were conferred, is from the faculty of education, followed by the commerce and science faculties with 24 percent and 10 percent, respectively. With the remaining graduands percentile coming from the other five faculties.

Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba, who is also the Unam chancellor, addressed the graduates on the occasion of the 2019 spring graduation ceremony.

He said it is worth noting that most of them, comprising 31 percent, completed their studies via one of the eleven regional centres countrywide under the centre for open, distance and eLearning – meaning those graduates obtained their qualifications from the comfort of their homes, offices or perhaps from beyond Namibian borders.

Mbumba noted that 55 graduates obtained postgraduate qualifications, while the remaining 200 obtained undergraduate study certifications.

He added that each one of them today is now going to join a network and family of over 34,000 alumni of the university.

“In essence, worldwide higher education institutions are being called upon to become more responsive to the needs of the society in the era of knowledge economy. Similarly, the need for globally competitive and compatible skills raises the debate about the relevance of culture in the fourth industrial age.”

He added that the world and its inhabitants are confronted with the challenges of climate change, drought and economic headwinds.

He said the world needs the bright and intelligent minds of researchers, professors and scientists from premium universities, such as Unam, to provide leadership and well-researched solutions.

He appealed to all academics to explore the opportunities presented by the blue economy and artificial intelligence “if we want to be counted among the game changers”.

He furthermore said there is a need to elevate the standard of the teaching profession with heightened admission criteria, especially given the skills requirements of the fourth industrial revolution.

