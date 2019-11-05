Over 400 000 born-frees register to vote Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

WINDHOEK – Of the over 1,3 million Namibians registered to vote in the upcoming general elections, 700 648 are young people, including 403 106 born-frees, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) announced this week. According to the ECN, a total of 1 358 468 have been registered to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections slated for 27 November.

These includes 717 809 female voters and 640 659 males.

Of those registered to vote, 5 846 are aged 95 and above, while 55 699 are between the ages of 95 and 75.

According to the ECN, 192 877 are between the age of 75 and 55 whereas 403 398 are between the age of 54 and 38.

The biggest number of registered voters are young people aged 37 and below with a total number of 700 648.

Khomas region has the highest number of registered voters, with 257 559 people.

Voter-rich constituencies

The biggest number of registered voters in Khomas comes from Samora Machel constituency with 45 410 followed by Moses //Garoeb 41 083 and Tobias Hainyeko, with 36 017 registered voters.

In terms of the highest registered voters per region, Khomas is trailed by Ohangwena with 146 452 and Omusati with 146 256.

In Ohangwena, the constituency with the highest registered voters is Oshikango with 17 215 voters followed by Ondobe with 16 299 and Eenhana with 15 167.

The regions with the lowest number of registered voters are Omaheke (44 502), Zambezi (45 303) and Hardap, which has 48 547 people.

In 2014, there were a total of 1 241 194 registered voters.





