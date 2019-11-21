Pambeni will face a beast against Nakathila – Kaperu Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - One of Namibia’s top boxing trainers and former boxer, Siegfried “SBK” Kaperu, yesterday warned Zimbabwean fighter Peter “Sniper” Pambeni to brace himself for a gigantic battle when he faces Namibia’s reigning WBO Global junior super featherweight champion, Jeremiah “Lowkey” Nakathila.

Nakathila, also a WBO Africa super featherweight defending champion, is set to face the highly experienced Pambeni in what is anticipated to be a thrilling match-up at the Windhoek Country Club Resort this Saturday.

The fast and furious Namibian holds an impressive record of 18 wins and one loss from 19 professional bouts, while his visiting Zimbabwean challenger holds 22 fights in total comprising 16 wins and three defeats.

But speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Kaperu – who fought and lost against Pambeni in 2007 during his active years – assured that he has trained and prepared Nakathila very well as he knows what to expect from the Zimbabwean.

Kaperu, who was known as “Blackie” during his heyday in the professional ranks, boasts a career that spans between 2001 and 2007 and his last professional fight was against the very same Pambeni, who outpointed him at the Windhoek Country Club Resort – the same venue where he returns to face Nakathila this weekend.

Having fought and tested Pambeni 12 years ago, Kaperu insists he knows what to expect and equally knows the strength and weakness of the Zimbabwean and thus he has prepared Nakathila accordingly.

“I don’t expect nothing much from this guy (Pambeni), because Nakhatila has prepared at A level and all I can say is we are going to win. We are not going to negotiate anything about that. We’ll go into the ring to get nothing but a win, that’s all. I personally know Pambeni, I know where his weaknesses and strengths are. A few years ago, I fought Pambeni in a match that I know I was not ready for but this time around I’ll overturn that defeat with my boxer Nakathila on Saturday night. I’ll make sure Nakathila fights and does things differently from the usual way,” cautioned Kaperu.

Tickets to the fight cost N$200 for general admission while V.I.P. tables are going for N$10 000.

