Parents of cerebral palsy-stricken girl seek work Aletta Shikololo National Khomas

An unemployed couple, caring for their two-year-old girl with cerebral palsy are seeking employment that will enable them to look after their only daughter.

Tulipomwene Tuyakula Sanika suffers from cerebral palsy, which is defined as a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture.

According to her 31-year-old father, Joste Sanika, their daughter has many disabilities such as loss of sight and she is unable to talk or walk.

“My daughter is unable to do anything apart from breathing,” stated Sanika, speaking telephonically from Oshaango village in the Ohangwena region last week.

It was when the child was four months old that the couple found out about her debilitating medical condition.

“We noticed that her tongue is extremely short, she cries differently from other babies and she’s unable to move. I took her to hospital, where she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy,” he added.

“Since I do not have any qualification, I am seeking for any kind of job or financial assistance to go back to school. My girlfriend has a diploma in human resource management and she’s also willing to do any job related to what she studied,” said Sanika, who dropped out of school at Monitronics Success College.

The couple is currently trying against all odd jobs to provide for their only child, whose medical expenses are prohibitive.

“The child needs constant nursing care, which is not only expensive but unaffordable,” said Sanika.

When asked how the couple makes ends meet, Sanika said: “We mostly receive financial support from my girlfriend’s grandmother and we also receive a N$250 social grant from government every month”. Local paediatrician Dr Grace Mwaviz says there is no cure for the condition; however, the child’s life quality can be improved with therapy and treatment. According to Mwaviz, the medical treatment for cerebral palsy is quite costly and it can be overwhelming for parents, as the child needs constant care and support. “Parenting a child with such a condition can be tough; that is why parents who have children suffering from cerebral palsy need help. They need more than just financial support; they need love and care too,” she concluded.

2020-06-29 09:20:11 | 2 hours ago