Parliament 2019 set for grand opening

WINDHOEK - The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi yesterday revealed the theme for the opening of the 2019 parliamentary session that is set to open next Wednesday as “Promoting Integrity, Accountability and Professionalism.”

According to the Speaker, the issue of integrity is central to any parliamentary democracy, whereby parliamentarians as representatives of the people, need to uphold the highest degree of integrity.

He reiterated when it comes accountability parliament is mandated to hold the executive to account in terms of its powers and functions as stipulated in Article 63 of the Namibian Constitution.

Katjavivi noted professionalism being at the core, the general principles of the Namibian Public Service Charter also set certain professional standards which all civil servants are expected to adhere to.

Katjavivi pointed out that integrity; accountability and professionalism are also some of the core values that are articulated in the Strategic Plan of the National Assembly.

“Civil servants are expected to display a high degree of professionalism in the execution of their duties,” stressed Katjavivi.

“This year 2019, Parliament was supposed to officially open on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at 14h30. It however, became necessary to shift it to Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 14h30 after consultation with stakeholders,” said the speaker.

As Parliament resumes its work mid next week Katjavivi highlighted on some important key points for the Parliament Year 2018, such as the several Bills that passed during in 2018 such as Medical and Dental Bill, the Appropriation Bill and the Criminal Procedure Act Repeal Bill amongst others.

A total of twenty Bills were passed last year and two were referred back to the National Assembly by the house of review the National Council for reconsideration.

“Apart from those that were referred back there will also be a few new matters on the horizon including motion and annual reports, including the National Assembly’s own annual report,” noted Katjavivi.

The ceremony opening of Parliament ceremony will take place at Parliament Gardens from 14h30 and President Hage Geingob will officiate.

*Noreen Sitali is an Information Officer at the National Assembly

2019-02-08 12:02:06 1 months ago